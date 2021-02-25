PVC Plastic Floor Market 2021 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2026

Research Trades Added Report on PVC Plastic Floor Market Detail Report with Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The worldwide market for PVC Plastic Floor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the PVC Plastic Floor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*LG Hausys

*Armstrong

*Gerflor

*Targett

*Polyflor(James Halstead)

*Bonie

*Takiron

*HANWHA

*Liberty

*Forbo

*Dajulong

*Serfleks

*Mannington

*Mohawk (including IVC)

*M.J. international group

*Nox

*GRABO

*Suzhou Huatai

*Taoshi

*Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring

*Yihua

*Tinsue

*Weilianshun

*BEIJING LITONG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Homogenous, Heterogeneous

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Commercial, Residential

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe PVC Plastic Floor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PVC Plastic Floor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PVC Plastic Floor in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the PVC Plastic Floor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the PVC Plastic Floor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, PVC Plastic Floor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PVC Plastic Floor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global PVC Plastic Floor Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global PVC Plastic Floor Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America PVC Plastic Floor Market by Country

6 Europe PVC Plastic Floor Market by Country

7 Asia-Pacific PVC Plastic Floor Market by Country

8 South America PVC Plastic Floor Market by Country

10 Global PVC Plastic Floor Market Segment by Type

11 Global PVC Plastic Floor Market Segment by Application

12 PVC Plastic Floor Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

