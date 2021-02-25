Power Line Communication Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2028

Power line communication (PLC) is one of the popular communication technologies that enables data transmission through a conductor already used for AC electric power transmission or distribution to the consumers. PLC technology is widely used for various applications including home automation, transmitting radio programs, automatic meter reading, transmission line protection, and others. It also enables in-vehicle network communication of various signals such as music, voice, and video by digital means over a DC battery power line. Moreover, power line communication has been mainly adopted as the most economical and reliable method for communication in a medium and over long distance in a power system. Increasing use of such technologies, especially for smart grid communications, has led to the development of power line communication market.

Power Line Communication Market – Notable Developments

In April 2019, Siemens, a leading player in the power line communication market, announced the development of a comprehensive concept for sustainable energy systems around the world, the first such concept that takes into account and brings together technology as well as the areas of regulation and social engagement. According to the company, it developed the concept to build a global framework for energy solutions for its businesses.

In March 2019, Cypress Semiconductor Corp. and SK hynix system ic, Inc., won the regulatory antitrust approval for their joint venture called SkyHigh Memory Limited. It aims to offer customers with a steady supply of quality NAND products for different markets including consumer, networking, automotive, and industrial.

In March 2019, Semtech Corporation, announced the launch and availability of a new cloud-based geolocation service called LoRa Cloud™ Geolocation, which is compatible with the LoRaWAN™ protocol and other network servers. The new service can be easily integrated for a cost-effective, performance-optimized solution.

In March 2019, Marvell, announced its strategic collaboration with Oracle to deliver secure key storage and enable the customers of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to improve industry-leading security standards to monitor and control their cryptographic keys in the cloud.

In January 2019, Xemex N.V., a part of JBH Group and a key player in power line communication market, pre-launched ‘SUNGATE’, a products that allows users to monitor their energy data or PV-installation data directly from the inverter at the most affordable price.

Other leading players operating in the power line communication include Maxim Integrated, Inc., Atmel Corporation, Enverv, Inc., Sigma Designs, Inc., PLC International, Echelon Corporation, Rational Network, Enverv, Inc., Setel Limited, NETGEAR, ABB, Schneider Electric, Hubbell Power Systems, TP-Link Technologies, and Zyxel Communications.

Power Line Communication Market Dynamics

Market Gains Underpinned by Growing PLC Application in Home Automation and Smart Grid

In home automation, electric power wirings in the house are used as communication medium for alarm systems, remote controlling of lighting, sensors, appliances, and others. Increasing adoption of smart homes, especially in developed cities, has led to a surge in the demand for power line communication which generally enables exchange of data over existing power cables. Growth of the power line communication market can also be attributed to rising application of PLC technology in smart grid communication which allows bi-directional data communication and includes a range of operations and energy solutions such as smart appliances, smart meters, and others. Moreover, such technology integrates with broadband, direct current (DC), and alternating current (AC), and gains further application in radio transmission, internet access, home networking, and others. This, in turn, is likely to contribute to the revenue generation of power line communication market.

Power Line Communication Demand Surges as it Reduces Need for Additional Communication Paths

As the power line communication utilizes existing cables, it eliminates the requirement of additional line of communication, which helps lower the installation costs as compared to other systems. Surge in the use of power line technology for in-house as well as last mile applications in wide range of industries will continue to complement the future expansion of the market. However, electric noise generation in various wiring network tend to affect the performance of power line communication technology which may create a hindrance in the market growth. In addition, government restrictions on frequency bands along with several standards for the use of power line communication may limit its large scale adoption.

Power Line Communication Market Segmentation

Based on component, the power line communication market can be segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on frequency, the power line communication market can be segmented into:

Narrowband

Broadband

Based on application, the power line communication market can be segmented into:

Energy Management

Smart Grid

Indoor Networking

Based on end-use, the power line communication market can be segmented into:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

