  Structural Glazing   Research Report 2026  

Structural glass is glass which has gone through a manufacturing process to enable it to be used for structural elements of buildings. The resulting product enables walls, floors and ceilings in buildings to be transparent and can even be load bearing.
Structural glazing is a system of bonding glass to a building’s structural framing members utilizing a high strength, high performance silicone sealant specifically designed and tested for structural glazing. In structural glazing applications, dynamic wind loads are transferred from the glass, by the structural silicone sealant, to the perimeter structural support. The net results of this glazing technique are either four-sided systems, which yield an unobstructed glass surface; or two-sided systems, where horizontal or vertical accents can be achieved.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Structural Glazing production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Structural Glazing Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)
China Structural Glazing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Insulating Glass
Tempered Glass
Low-e Glass
Other
China Structural Glazing Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)
China Structural Glazing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Commercial Building
Public building
Residential
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Structural Glazing Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Structural Glazing Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Structural Glazing Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Total China Structural Glazing Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
NSG Group
AGC Glass
Saint-gobain Glass
Guardian
Taiwan Glass
China Southern Group
Central Glass
Sisecam
Schott
Xinyi Glass
Vitro Architectural Glass
SYP
Kibing Group
Cardinal Glass
Shell
