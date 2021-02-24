Alternative Data Market 2027|Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Trends and Forecast

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The key drivers attributed to the market expansion include the significant increase in the types of alternative data sources over the last decade. While web scraping and financial transactions are the most common sources of alt data, the emerging sources, including mobile devices, social media, satellites, sensors, IoT-enabled devices, and others, are gaining wider popularity. As such, the companies are actively expanding their offering by gathering data from all such sources.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising demand for alternative data from hedge funds is expected to boost market growth significantly. The increasing emphasis on regulations such as California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), along with other privacy regulations, pose threats to some of the alternative data sources. AI-enabled data processing increases the information generation and helps to extract hidden patterns in the data. As such, AI-based data analytics tools are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The Global Alternative Data Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the alternative data market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of alternative data market with detailed market segmentation by data type, industry. The global alternative data market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading alternative data market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the alternative data market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global alternative data market is segmented on the basis of type, industry. On the basis of data type, market is segmented as credit and debit card transactions, email receipts, geo-location (foot traffic) records, mobile application usage, satellite and weather data, others. On the basis of industry, market is segmented as automotive, BFSI, energy industrial, it and telecommunications, media and entertainment.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global alternative data market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The alternative data market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting alternative data market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the alternative data market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the alternative data market organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from alternative data market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for alternative data market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the alternative data market.

The report also includes the profiles of key alternative data market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

1010Data

Advan

Dataminr

Earnest Research

M Science

Preqin

RavenPack

Thinknum Alternative Data

UBS Evidence Lab

YipitData

