Global Blind Spot Solutions Market Competitive Analysis | Ficosa Internacional SA; Autoliv Inc.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Gentex Corporation; Samvardhana Motherson Group and More

Blind Spot Solutions Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25.92 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Blind Spot Solutions Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. As per study key players of this market are Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; DENSO CORPORATION; Valeo; Aptiv; Magna International Inc.; Ficosa Internacional SA; Autoliv Inc.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Gentex Corporation; Samvardhana Motherson Group; Murakami Corporation;

Global Blind Spot Solutions Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rising strictness regarding the regulations of vehicle and driver safety requiring advanced technologies and solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising usage of advanced mirrors which result in better visualization of the rear and side of the vehicle; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising demand from the consumers for effective vehicle safety offerings; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding usage of radar, sensors as being illegal in some of the countries of the world; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of regulations pertaining to the utilization of vehicles that are mirrorless is expected to hinder the adoption rate of these solutions

Important Features of the Global Blind Spot Solutions Market Report:

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Renesas Electronics Corporation; HYUNDAI MOBIS; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; SL Corporation; STONKAM CO.,LTD.; WABCO; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Ambarella Inc.; HARMAN International; Muth Mirror Systems, LLC; VOXX Electronics Corp. and Mobileye among others.

Global Blind Spot Solutions Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System

Backup Camera System

Park Assist System

Surround View System

Virtual Pillars

By Technology Type

Camera-Based

Radar-Based

Ultrasonic-Based

By Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Electric Vehicle (EV) Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Full-Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Truck

Bus

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

