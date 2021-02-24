Bicycle Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis Accell Group, Benno Bikes LLC, CervÃ©lo Cycles Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Bicycles, Merida Industry Co., Scott Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components

A bicycle is also called a cycle, it is a pedal-driven or motor-powered, single-track vehicle that is used for transport. Growing preference for bicycles as a convenient form of exercise to ensure a healthy life, free from obesity and other disorders are the major driving factor for the growth of the global bicycle market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization due to the increasing population coupled with the rising traffic congestion and shortage of parking space also positively impacts the growth of the global bicycle market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing awareness of fitness coupled with the rise in the number of people opting for bicycling as a form of leisure is anticipated to influence the growth of the global bicycle market. An increasing government initiative to promote more sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transport and development of cycling infrastructure is also triggering the bicycle market growth. Furthermore, an increasing inclination towards e-bicycles due to their eco-friendly nature and smooth and easy transportation. This factor is creating ample growth opportunities for the key players of the global bicycle market in the coming years.

The Global Bicycle Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the bicycle industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview bicycle market with detailed market segmentation as product, type, end-user, and geography. The global bicycle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bicycle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the bicycle market.

The report also includes the profiles of key bicycle companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Global Bicycle Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Mountain Bicycles, Road Bicycles, Racing Bicycles, Hybrid Bicycles); Type (Conventional, Electric); End-user (Men, Women, Kids) and Geography

The structure of the Bicycle Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

