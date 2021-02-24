Bicycle Chain Market Forecast to 2027 – Izumi Chain Mfg. Co. Ltd., KMC Group, Metro Group, Oriental Chain Mfg. Co. Ltd., Renold PLC., RK South East Asia SDN. BHD, Shimano Inc.

A bicycle chain is a type of chain that are used to transfers power from the pedals to the drive-wheel of a bicycle. Bicycle chains are either made of stainless steel for corrosion resistance, nickel for aesthetics, and titanium for weight reduction. An extensive use of bicycles for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and for leisure activities are the main drivers for the bicycle chain market during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Bicycles are considered a flexible and cheap option for transport and an environmentally friendly transport, an increasing inclination towards the use of cheap and eco-friendly methods of transport, is booming the demand for the bicycles, which significantly impacts on the growth of the bicycle chain market. Moreover, there is immense focus on making traffic and roads safer and more streamlined. To tackle with soaring pollution levels, government are taking initiatives to promote more sustainable modes of transport and development of cycling infrastructure. Thereby, increasing demand for the bicycle chain market.

The Global Bicycle Chain Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the bicycle chain industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview bicycle chain market with detailed market segmentation as material, chain, bicycle type, and geography. The global bicycle chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bicycle chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the bicycle chain market.

The report also includes the profiles of key bicycle chain companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Izumi Chain Mfg. Co. Ltd.

KMC Group

Metro Group

Oriental Chain Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Renold PLC.

RK South East Asia SDN. BHD

Shimano Inc.

Taya Chain Co., Ltd.

Tien Yuen Machinery Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Dong Mei Chain Co., Ltd.

Global Bicycle Chain Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Nickel Plated); Chain (One Speed, Derailleur); Bicycle Type (Road, Mountain, Racing, Hybrid) and Geography

The structure of the Bicycle Chain Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

