Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Data Cables Market Forecast to 2027 – ACOME Group, Amphenol Corporation, Champlain Cable Corporation, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., HELUKABEL, HUBER+SUHNER AG, Leoni AG, Prysmian Group

Automotive data cables are the type of cables that are used to transfer data. The rising use of connected cars coupled with the increasing availability of smart vehicle infotainment systems is propelling the demand for the automotive data cables market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of autonomous vehicles is led to the rising requirement of data cables, which is likely to influence the growth of the automotive data cables market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing contribution of electronic systems in passenger cars and growing sales of premium vehicles are positively impacts on the growth of the automotive data cables market. However, an increase in cybersecurity threats for connected vehicles and rising complexities in automotive electronics architecture may hamper the growth of the automotive data cables market. Moreover, the growing popularity of vehicle telematics and the increasing role of data connectivity for in-vehicle infotainment and v2v communication are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the automotive data cables market in the near future.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive data cables companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ACOME Group

Amphenol Corporation

Champlain Cable Corporation

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD

HELUKABEL

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Leoni AG

Prysmian Group

Sampsistemi

YAZAKI Corporation

Global Automotive Data Cables Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Controller Area Network [CAN], Controller Area Network Flexible Data-Rate [CAN-FD], FlexRay, Ethernet, Low Voltage Differential Signaling (LVDS)/High Speed Data (HSD), Coaxial Cables); Application (Powertrain, Body Control and Comfort, Infotainment and Communication, Safety and ADAS); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Data Cables Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

