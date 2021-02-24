Packaging Adhesive Film Market 2021 – Industry Trends, Business Revenue Forecast and Statistics, Growth Prospective till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Packaging adhesive films are sheets, films, and tapes which has a coating of adhesive or glue on one or both sides. These are drawn from materials like polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, or polythene and most likely to apply for joining two or more materials together. Adhesive films are mainly employed in the food packaging industry to retain the protective insulation wrap and information labels. These are applied in the form of tapes, graphic film, and labels. Adhesive films are mainly utilized to increase the safety of packaging material.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The packaging adhesive film market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider applications in industries such as food packaging, electronics, automobile, pharmaceuticals, and others. In food packaging and multi-purpose packaging, there is noteworthy growth in the use of bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), which is a derivative of PP. The demand for adhesive films has further increased exponentially with the rise of the automotive industry. All these factors are fuelling the studied market growth. However, the regulation laid on the volatile organic compounds (VOC) from adhesive films may restraint for the packaging adhesive film market. Nevertheless, extensive R&D activities by the manufacturers and investment in bio-based materials can open up opportunities for this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Packaging Adhesive Film Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the packaging adhesive film market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global packaging adhesive film market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading packaging adhesive film market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global packaging adhesive film market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the packaging adhesive film market is segmented into polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, and others. The packaging adhesive film market on the basis of the application is classified into tapes, labels, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global packaging adhesive film market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The packaging adhesive film market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the packaging adhesive film market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the packaging adhesive film market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global packaging adhesive film market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from packaging adhesive film market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for packaging adhesive film in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the packaging adhesive film market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the packaging adhesive film market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3M

Avery Dennison

CCL Industries

Constantia Flexibles

Cosmo Films

Coveris

Ester Industries

Mondi Group

Toray Industries

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

