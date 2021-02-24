Glassine Papers Market 2021| Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Glassine is a smooth & glossy paper that’s made air, water, and grease resistant by a process known as supercalendering. Once the paper is pressed & dried, it’s run over steel & fiber-covered cylinders which flatten the paper fibers hence they’re all facing the same direction. It is utilized in the foodservice industry as a barrier between strips of products (for example meat, baked goods). Glassine is further resistant to grease and facilitates the separation of individual foodstuffs. Glassine paper is recyclable and biodegradable.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The glassine papers market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider applications in industries such as into food industry, consumer goods industry, chemical industry, and pharmaceutical industry. Glassine paper is being widely adopted for labeling and packaging of food products also glassine paper being recyclable & compostable which is the key factor propelling the glassine paper market. Besides, recyclability & decomposability glassine paper likewise have high moisture resistance also grease hence making its perfect solution for packaging fatty food, dry & moist foodstuffs. Some other factors increasing manufacturers’ inclination towards glassine paper are availability & low cost of the raw material needed for the manufacturing of glassine paper. The increasing trend for consuming packed food is further expected to boost the glassine paper market in the future. However, the availability of substitutes may restraint for the glassine papers market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the packaging industry and food industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Glassine Papers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the glassine papers market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, end-use industry, distribution channel, and geography. The global glassine papers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading glassine papers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global glassine papers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end-use industry. Based on product type, the glassine papers market is bifurcated into bleached glassine paper and unbleached glassine paper. On the basis of Application, the glassine papers market is segmented into food packaging, soap wrapping, labels, envelopes, and flower wrapping. The glassine papers market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified into food industry, consumer goods industry, chemical industry, and pharmaceutical industry.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global glassine papers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The glassine papers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the glassine papers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the glassine papers market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global glassine papers market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from glassine papers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for glassine papers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the glassine papers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the glassine papers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Glatfelter Ober-Schmitten GmbH

Guilin Qifeng Paper Co., Ltd

HERMA Material

HUHTAMAKI GROUP

Innovia Films

Legion Paper Corp.

Norman A Peroni Ltd

Paper World Co., Ltd.

Shandong Mingda Packing Product Co., Ltd.

Valmet

