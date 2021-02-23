Solar Charger Market Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

Research Trades Added Report on Solar Charger Market Detail Report with Covid-19 Impact Analysis

A solar charger employs solar energy to supply electricity to devices or charge batteries. They are generally portable. Solar chargers can charge lead acid or Ni-Cd battery banks up to 48 V and hundreds of ampere-hours (up to 4000 Ah) capacity. Such type of solar charger setups generally use an intelligent charge controllers. These devices have high degree of flexibility and highest efficiency as compared to any other green charger.

The global Solar Charger market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Solar Charger by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

*Below 5 Wattage

*5 Wattage to 10 Wattage

*10 Wattage to 20 Wattage

*Above 20 Wattage

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

*Anker

*GoalZero

*Letsolar

*RAVPower

*ECEEN

*Powertraveller

*Solio

*LittleSun

*Voltaic Systems

*YOLK

*Solar Technology International

*NOCO

*Instapark

*Xtorm

*Allpowers Industrial International

*Hanergy

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

*Portable Consumer Electronics

*Automotive

*Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

*North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

*Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

*Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

