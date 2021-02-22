Pangasius Market to witness significant growth over 2021-2027 : Says QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Pangasius Sales Market Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Pangasius market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Pangasius market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Pangasius market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Iglo Group, Marine Harvest, High Liner Foods, Thai Union Frozen Products, Leroy Seafood Group, Dong Won Fisheries, Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading, Findus Group, Empresas Aquachile, Hansung Enterprise, Faroe Seafood, Labeyrie Fine Foods, Mogster Group, Kverva, Sajo Industries, Surapon Foods, Tassal Group, Stolt Sea Farm Market Segment by Product Type: Fresh Whole Fish, Frozen Whole Fish, Fresh Fillet, Frozen Fillet Market Segment by Application: Food, Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Pangasius market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pangasius market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Pangasius industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pangasius market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pangasius market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pangasius market

TOC

1 Pangasius Market Overview

1.1 Pangasius Product Scope

1.2 Pangasius Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pangasius Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Fresh Whole Fish

1.2.3 Frozen Whole Fish

1.2.4 Fresh Fillet

1.2.5 Frozen Fillet

1.3 Pangasius Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Pangasius Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Dietary Supplement

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Pangasius Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Pangasius Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Pangasius Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Pangasius Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Pangasius Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Pangasius Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Pangasius Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Pangasius Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Pangasius Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Pangasius Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Pangasius Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Pangasius Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Pangasius Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Pangasius Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Pangasius Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Pangasius Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Pangasius Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Pangasius Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Pangasius Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Pangasius Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Pangasius Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Pangasius Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Pangasius as of 2020)

3.4 Global Pangasius Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Pangasius Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Pangasius Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Pangasius Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Pangasius Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Pangasius Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Pangasius Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Pangasius Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Pangasius Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Pangasius Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Pangasius Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Pangasius Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Pangasius Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Pangasius Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Pangasius Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Pangasius Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Pangasius Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Pangasius Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Pangasius Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Pangasius Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Pangasius Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Pangasius Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Pangasius Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Pangasius Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Pangasius Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Pangasius Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Pangasius Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Pangasius Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Pangasius Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Pangasius Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Pangasius Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Pangasius Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Pangasius Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Pangasius Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Pangasius Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Pangasius Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Pangasius Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Pangasius Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Pangasius Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Pangasius Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Pangasius Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Pangasius Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Pangasius Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Pangasius Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Pangasius Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pangasius Business

12.1 Iglo Group

12.1.1 Iglo Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Iglo Group Business Overview

12.1.3 Iglo Group Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Iglo Group Pangasius Products Offered

12.1.5 Iglo Group Recent Development

12.2 Marine Harvest

12.2.1 Marine Harvest Corporation Information

12.2.2 Marine Harvest Business Overview

12.2.3 Marine Harvest Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Marine Harvest Pangasius Products Offered

12.2.5 Marine Harvest Recent Development

12.3 High Liner Foods

12.3.1 High Liner Foods Corporation Information

12.3.2 High Liner Foods Business Overview

12.3.3 High Liner Foods Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 High Liner Foods Pangasius Products Offered

12.3.5 High Liner Foods Recent Development

12.4 Thai Union Frozen Products

12.4.1 Thai Union Frozen Products Corporation Information

12.4.2 Thai Union Frozen Products Business Overview

12.4.3 Thai Union Frozen Products Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Thai Union Frozen Products Pangasius Products Offered

12.4.5 Thai Union Frozen Products Recent Development

12.5 Leroy Seafood Group

12.5.1 Leroy Seafood Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Leroy Seafood Group Business Overview

12.5.3 Leroy Seafood Group Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Leroy Seafood Group Pangasius Products Offered

12.5.5 Leroy Seafood Group Recent Development

12.6 Dong Won Fisheries

12.6.1 Dong Won Fisheries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dong Won Fisheries Business Overview

12.6.3 Dong Won Fisheries Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dong Won Fisheries Pangasius Products Offered

12.6.5 Dong Won Fisheries Recent Development

12.7 Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading

12.7.1 Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading Corporation Information

12.7.2 Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading Business Overview

12.7.3 Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading Pangasius Products Offered

12.7.5 Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading Recent Development

12.8 Findus Group

12.8.1 Findus Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Findus Group Business Overview

12.8.3 Findus Group Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Findus Group Pangasius Products Offered

12.8.5 Findus Group Recent Development

12.9 Empresas Aquachile

12.9.1 Empresas Aquachile Corporation Information

12.9.2 Empresas Aquachile Business Overview

12.9.3 Empresas Aquachile Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Empresas Aquachile Pangasius Products Offered

12.9.5 Empresas Aquachile Recent Development

12.10 Hansung Enterprise

12.10.1 Hansung Enterprise Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hansung Enterprise Business Overview

12.10.3 Hansung Enterprise Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hansung Enterprise Pangasius Products Offered

12.10.5 Hansung Enterprise Recent Development

12.11 Faroe Seafood

12.11.1 Faroe Seafood Corporation Information

12.11.2 Faroe Seafood Business Overview

12.11.3 Faroe Seafood Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Faroe Seafood Pangasius Products Offered

12.11.5 Faroe Seafood Recent Development

12.12 Labeyrie Fine Foods

12.12.1 Labeyrie Fine Foods Corporation Information

12.12.2 Labeyrie Fine Foods Business Overview

12.12.3 Labeyrie Fine Foods Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Labeyrie Fine Foods Pangasius Products Offered

12.12.5 Labeyrie Fine Foods Recent Development

12.13 Mogster Group

12.13.1 Mogster Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Mogster Group Business Overview

12.13.3 Mogster Group Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Mogster Group Pangasius Products Offered

12.13.5 Mogster Group Recent Development

12.14 Kverva

12.14.1 Kverva Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kverva Business Overview

12.14.3 Kverva Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kverva Pangasius Products Offered

12.14.5 Kverva Recent Development

12.15 Sajo Industries

12.15.1 Sajo Industries Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sajo Industries Business Overview

12.15.3 Sajo Industries Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sajo Industries Pangasius Products Offered

12.15.5 Sajo Industries Recent Development

12.16 Surapon Foods

12.16.1 Surapon Foods Corporation Information

12.16.2 Surapon Foods Business Overview

12.16.3 Surapon Foods Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Surapon Foods Pangasius Products Offered

12.16.5 Surapon Foods Recent Development

12.17 Tassal Group

12.17.1 Tassal Group Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tassal Group Business Overview

12.17.3 Tassal Group Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Tassal Group Pangasius Products Offered

12.17.5 Tassal Group Recent Development

12.18 Stolt Sea Farm

12.18.1 Stolt Sea Farm Corporation Information

12.18.2 Stolt Sea Farm Business Overview

12.18.3 Stolt Sea Farm Pangasius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Stolt Sea Farm Pangasius Products Offered

12.18.5 Stolt Sea Farm Recent Development 13 Pangasius Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Pangasius Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pangasius

13.4 Pangasius Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Pangasius Distributors List

14.3 Pangasius Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Pangasius Market Trends

15.2 Pangasius Drivers

15.3 Pangasius Market Challenges

15.4 Pangasius Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

