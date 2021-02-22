Water Management Services Market to Witness Stunning Growth | ABB, IBM, AECOM

Latest added Water Management Services Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are ABB (Switzerland) , IBM (United States), AECOM (United States), Arad Group (Israel), AquamatiX (United Kingdom), Badger Meter (United States) , Honeywell Elster (United States), Huawei (China), HydroPoint (United States), i2O (United Kingdom), Itron (United States), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Sensus (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Blue-White Industries (United States), Verizon Communications Inc. (United States) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Water Management Services Overview

Water management services is to manage and improve water services, rather than simply designing and constructing treatment works and distribution systems. Increasing demand for quality water services, and up-gradation of water-related infrastructure. Besides, the growing digitalization of the utility sector is also supporting growth in the water management services market. Moreover, it is worth noting here that the government regulations emerging in the water management services market landscape are also favoring growth in the forecast period.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising Need for Sustainable Water Solutions across the Globe

Increasing Need to Replace the Aging Water Infrastructure

Influencing Trend

Rising Adoption of the Smart Meter in the Water Management Services

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Working Professionals

Reduced Shelf Life of Smart Meters

Challenges

Difficulty in Technology Implementation over the Legacy Infrastructure

High Initial Investments and Lower Return on Investment

The Water Management Services segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Services (Professional Services (Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Support and Maintenance), Managed Services), Meter Type (AMR, AMI, Fixed Network, Cellular Network), Solution (Enterprise Asset Management, Analytics and Data Management, Smart Irrigation Management, Advanced Pressure Management, Mobile Workforce Management, Customer Information System (CIS) and Billing, Leak Detection, Others (Demand Side Management, Incident Management, and Outage Management)), End User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial)

The regional analysis of Water Management Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2026.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Water Management Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Water Management Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Water Management Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Water Management Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Water Management Services Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Water Management Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Water Management Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

