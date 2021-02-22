Global Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Sun Visor Market Forecast to 2027 – Atlas Holdings., BRACE Industrial Group, FOMPAK, GRIOS s.r.o., Grupo Antolin, GUMOTEX, Howa Co., KB Foam Inc.

An Automotive sun visor is a component located on the interior just above the windshield. They are designed with a hinged flap that is adjustable to help drivers and passengers from the glare of sunlight. Most modern cars have two sun visors, one for the driver’s side and a second for the passenger’s side, with the rear-view mirror often mounted.

The automotive sun visor market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as rising demand for vehicle and passenger safety is likely to boost the automotive sun visor market during the forecast period. However the volatility in raw material prices is hampering the market growth and are the restraints of this market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive sun visor market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Atlas Holdings.

BRACE Industrial Group

FOMPAK

GRIOS s.r.o.

Grupo Antolin

GUMOTEX

Howa Co., Ltd.

KB Foam Inc.

KoBO GmbH & Co KG

Piston Group + Irvin Products

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Surface Material (Fabric, Vinyl); Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle); Type (Conventional Type, LCD Sun Visor); Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Sun Visor Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

