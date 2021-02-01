India Smart TV Market Analyzed in a New Intelligence Study

India Smart TV Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Based on application, residential application held the largest share of smart TV market in India and also expected to continue in forecast period thanks to changing lifestyle of middle class family, increasing disposal income, and raised population of middle class family in India.

On the basis of technology, OLED is boosting the market of smart TV due to its offer higher contrast compared to LCDs, by comparing OLEDs are thinner, brighter, lighter in weight, and power efficient.

The consumers prefer a flat screen instead of a curved screen as the flat screen provides better visualization and not have the problems like curved screen latter creates a mirror effect, whereby the light shining off the display covers the content. Flat screen makes it possible to mount the TV on the wall. Flat screen is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products. Online is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as increasing penetration of internet and rising e-commerce websites.

The report covers the smart TV market drivers and restrains by resolution, screen type, screen size, verticals, distribution channels, and technology. Additional covers expected opportunities.

India Smart TV market registered robust growth in 2017 thanks to increasing penetration of smart TV vendors as well as a sharp drop in the prices of smart TVs. Changing lifestyle of middle class family and raised population of middle class family in India is boosting the market of smart TV. Pay- TV subscribers are rising as video streaming media industries investment is increased in R&D. Disposal income of consumer is increasing in this country is booming the market of smart TV in India. Awareness regarding new technology is increased in this country. Penetration of internet is increasing will dominate the market in forecast period.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in India smart TV market are Intex Technologies, LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Micromax Informatics Ltd., Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., Philips India Ltd., Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Sony India Pvt. Ltd., TCL India, Vu Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., and Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

Scope of the Report for India Smart TV Market

India Smart TV Market, by Screen Type

Curved

Flat

India Smart TV Market, by Screen Size

32 To 45 Inches

46 To 55 Inches

56 To 65 Inches

Above 65 Inches

India Smart TV Market, by Resolution

4K UHD TV

Full HD TV

HD Ready

India Smart TV Market, by Technology

LED

OLED

QLED

India Smart TV Market, by Distribution Channels

Offline

Online

India Smart TV Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Key Players India Smart TV Market

Intex Technologies

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Micromax Informatics Ltd.

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

Philips India Ltd.

Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

TCL India

Vu Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

Google, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

