Flushing Systems Market Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market

Global Flushing Systems Market was valued US$ 2.2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.0 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.95 % during a forecast period.

The flushing systems play a vital role in maintaining the hygiene as well as sanitation. It offers effective and efficient waste disposable solutions without consuming significant amount of water. The flushing system constitutes of a water tank in which other mechanical components are integrated.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics during the forecast period. Growing awareness concerning health hygiene, water, and energy preservation among the consumers, is expected to boost the growth of the global flushing systems market industry during the forecast period. Increasing recognition of hygienic and comfortable smart toilet coupled with continuous technological advancement in hygiene is predicted to boost the market growth scenario during the forecast period. Increasing infections such as worms and diarrhea owing to open defecation is a one of the factor for growing demand for toilets and flushing systems.

Open defecation is a way of defecating in open areas such as fields and open water bodies. It is a major challenge. Developing economies such as India, Indonesia, and Pakistan are witnessing a substantial share of the population that practice open defecation.

The gravity flushing is estimated to hold significant growth in the global flushing systems market owing to their earlier introduction and low cost of construction. Gravity flush was the most conventional form of equipment and owing to low cost, ubiquitous availability, and easy manufacturing.

Changing consumer preference and growing inclination towards aesthetically attractive products, tornado flushing system is expected to dominate the global flushing market. It is based on the tornado principle that involves a centrifugal force and a cyclonic motion. This type of flushing helps in sinking the consumption of water when compared to the traditional flushing systems and also creates a more powerful flushing action. This will increase the demand for tornado flushing systems during forecast period, which will subsequently fuel the growth of the flushing systems market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the global smart washroom market including regional analysis information. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global flushing market .The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization from emerging economies. The increase in building construction activities in countries such as India, Australia, Malaysia, and the Philippines will drive the adoption of flushing systems in this region. Open defecation prevalent in some emerging economies including India, Pakistan, and Indonesia, is among the major factor that is expected to hamper the flushing system market growth through the forecast period.

India has the most pervasiveness of open defecation secretarial for nearly about 50% of the nationâ€™s population. Government initiatives for reducing these practices through programs like â€˜Swachh Bharat Missionâ€™ and they offer funding for households to build proper sanitation facilities. The goal of this initiative is to free India from open defecation by 2019. Such initiatives will drive the demand for flushing systems that include fill valve, overflow tube, flush valve, and flapper, drain hole, refill tube, float arm, float ball and toilet handle arm.

The report provides key information on the market status of the leading market players. Some of the major key players includes in the global flushing systems market such as Geberit ,GROHE ,Hindware ,Kohler ,TOTO ,Caroma ,CERA Sanitaryware ,Enware ,Jaqua ,Lecico ,Seima ,SONAS , TECE ,Verotti , Villeroy-boch ,VitrA ,PARISI ,Parryware ,RAK Ceramics and Roca.

The scope of the report for Global Flushing Systems Market

Global Flushing Systems Market, By Type

Gravity Flush

Dual Flush

Pressure-assisted Flush

Tornado Flush

Others

Global Flushing Systems Market, By Technology

Manual

Sensors

Remote Control

Waterless Flushing

Global Flushing Systems Market, By Installation Type

Surface Flush

Rear Wall Mounting

Others

Global Flushing Systems Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Flushing Systems Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key players

Geberit

GROHE

Hindware

Kohler

TOTO

Caroma

CERA Sanitaryware

Enware

Jaqua

Lecico

Seima

SONAS

TECE

Verotti

Villeroy-boch

VitrA

PARISI

Parryware

RAK Ceramics

Roca

