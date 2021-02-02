Craft Soda Market in Demand; Sentiment Is Shifting Towards Growth | Blue Sky, Dry Soda, Jones Soda

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Craft Soda Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Craft Soda market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Craft Soda Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market

Major Players in This Report Include,

Tuxen Brewing Co. (Denmark),Five Star Soda (United States),Batch Craft Soda (United States),Brooklyn Organics (United States),Blue Sky (United States),Dry Soda Co. (United States),Excel Bottling (United States), Bai brands. (United States),Jones Soda Co. (United States),Wild Poppy Company (United States)

Craft soda is the type of soft drink and it is flavored carbonate drink available in different flavored such as root beer, orange, passion fruit, berries, tropical fruits, and others. There is two type of craft soda such as natural and organic. Attractive packaging and marketing will help to boost the global craft soda market. The craft soda is available in glass, pouches, and cans. The craft soda majorly comes under non-traditional soft drink flavoring to invite a lot of buyers viewing for replacements.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Natural, Organic), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Food Service and Drinking places, Convenience & Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other), End User (Teenagers, Young Adults, Middle-Aged Adults)

What’s Trending in Market: Upsurging Demand due To Clean Labels

Adoption of Different Flavors

Growth Drivers: Rising Awareness about Unhealthy Ingredients in Soft Drinks

High Demand due to Organic Source

Restraints: Increasing Competition in Beverages Manufactures

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

