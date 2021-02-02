Blade Server Market Grows With Changing Consumer Preferences & New Opportunities

Overview

Server installation helps enterprises to overcome impediments such as poor efficiency, high operating costs, data security issues and high energy consumption. There has been an increasing demand for blade servers over the years as it allows for more processing power in lesser rack space, simplified cabling and reduction in power consumption.

The server market in India is expected to grow significantly in the future driven by application verticals such as BFSI, ITES and IT. The rising importance of big data and cloud computing is boosting the overall server market in India, driven largely by the demand for blade servers.

Many enterprises and SMBs are showing greater interest in blade servers as it helps them to effectively address and manage the growing real-time data transactions.

Market Analysis

The Blade Server market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The market growth in India will be fuelled by the increased adoption of blade servers in the SMBs.

The blade server segment is characterized by high adoption of x86 servers. The market is mainly driven by tier 3 and tier 4 data centres. The lower operational cost of the blade servers has also increased the demand.

Initial investment outlay and the challenge of integration with IT infrastructure deter the market growth.

A notable emerging trend in the market is the increased usage of blade servers by the SMEs.

Geographical segmentation

The thriving data centers in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai fuel demand in this market. The proliferation of private enterprises in these cities is resulting in increased usage of servers. Since the initial investment outlay is high, smaller companies restrict their usage of the servers.

Regional Growth Opportunities in the region are analysed according to the verticals, deployment mode and enterprise type.

Segmentation by Data Center Types

The Blade Server Market in India is segmented by the following data center types – Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4.

Segmentation by Service Types

The market is segmented by the following service types – Installation and support service, consulting services and professional services.

Key Vendors

Cisco, Dell, IBM, and HP are the key industry leaders in this market.

Blade Servers offered by these vendors support myriad processor technologies and operating systems to enable clients to run diverse workloads within a single architecture. The blade servers offered by these vendors reduce complexity, improve flexibility and improve system management which brings down cost significantly.

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as Dell, Cisco, HP, IBM, Oracle and Fujitsu. Total 6 companies are covered.

The report includes a detailed competitive benchmarking of the leading industry players based on metrics such as company profile, financial health, business objectives, business strategy and SWOT analysis.

Benefits

The report is of significance to the key stakeholders of the market such as solution providers, service providers, and technology enablers in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities and regional trends

The report entails an exhaustive analysis of the Blade Server Market in India with a focus on state-of-the-art trends and technologies in the blade server market across all application verticals. It provides a detailed analysis of the Blade Server market in terms of products, end user, data centre type and services.

The report gives information related to latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis and competitive landscape. It includes implementation, opportunities and adoption rate of blade server in various industries.

