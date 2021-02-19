Gas Turbine Market Analysis Including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020-2026

“The Gas Turbine Market was valued at US$ 18.71 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 23.6 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gas Turbine Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Gas Turbine Market

The Gas Turbine Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Technology

Open Cycle

Combined Cycle

By Application

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Other Industrial

By Design Type

Heavy Duty

Aeroderivative

By Rating Capacity

Less than 40 MW

40–120 MW

120–300 MW

Above 300 MW

Power

Oil & Gas

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: GE Power

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Ansaldo Energia S.P.A.

Solar Turbines Incorporated

OPRA Tutrbines B.V.

Rolls Royce

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd.

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Gas Turbine Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Gas Turbine Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Gas Turbine Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Gas Turbine Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

