Financial Analytics Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts

“The Financial Analytics Market was valued at US$ 7.64 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 15.56 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.7 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Financial Analytics Market

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at:

https://i2iresearch.com/report/global-financial-analytics-market-2020-market-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-2025/#download-sample

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Financial Analytics Market

The Financial Analytics Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

by Components

Solutions

Financial Function Analytics

Financial Market Analytics

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Deployment modes

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Applications

Wealth Management

Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

Financial Forecasting and Budgeting

Customer Management

Transaction Monitoring

Claim Management

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Stock Management

By Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Government

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing and Automotive

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Oracle

IBM

SAP

SAS Institute

Alteryx

Tibco Software

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Teradata

Qlik

Gooddata

Birst

Google

Information Builders

Zoho Corporation

Domo

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Inquire or share your questions, if any:

https://i2iresearch.com/report/global-financial-analytics-market-2020-market-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-2025/

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Financial Analytics Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Financial Analytics Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Financial Analytics Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Financial Analytics Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

Purchase this Report at: Unit A-1, 1st Floor, Snehajyoti, No 37,

Srinivagalu Main Road, Ejipura,

Viveknagar, Bengaluru, India, 560047

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 98801 53667

Tollfree: +1-800-419-8865″