Global E-Waste Management Market Perspective by Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Prediction to 2026

“The E-Waste Management Market was valued at US$ 41.97 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 92.21 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.9 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for E-Waste Management Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the E-Waste Management Market

The E-Waste Management Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Processed Material Type

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Others

By Source Type

Household Appliances

Refrigerator

Washing Machines

Television

Air Conditioners

Others

Industrial Electronics

1 IT & Telecom Equipment

Medical Equipment

Consumer Electronics

Handheld Electronics

IT Accessories

IT Equipment

PCBs

By Application

Trashed

Recycled

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Aurubis AG

Boliden AB

Enviro-Hub Holdings Limited

Electronic Recyclers International Inc.

LifeSpan Technology Recycling Inc.

MBA Polymers Inc.

SIMS Metal Management Limited

Stena Metall AB

Tetronics Limited

Umicore SA

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the E-Waste Management Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the E-Waste Management Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted E-Waste Management Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the E-Waste Management Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

