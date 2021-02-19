New Report of Dietary Supplements Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2026

“The Dietary Supplements Market was valued at US$ 123.28 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 214.04 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dietary Supplements Market
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Dietary Supplements Market
The Dietary Supplements Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
By Ingredient
Vitamins
Botanicals
Minerals
Protein & Amino Acids
Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
Omega & Fatty Acids
Others
By Form
Tablet
Capsules
Powder
Liquids
Soft gels
Gummies
Others
By Distribution Channel
OTC
Prescribed
By Application
Energy & Weight Management
General Health
Bone & Joint Health
Gastrointestinal Health
Immunity
Cardiac Health
Diabetes
Anti-cancer
Others
By End-users
Infants
Children
Adults
Pregnant women
Geriatric
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Amway
Abbott Nutrition
Bayer Healthcare
BASF
GlaxoSmithKline
Pfizer
Archer Daniels Midland
HerbalLife
Bionova
Kemin Health
Nu Skin Enterprices Inc.
Capsugel
Himalaya Global Holdings Inc.
Nutranext Clorox
DSM
Neptune Wellness Solutions
Glanbia
Carlyle Group NBTY
Dupont
Neutraceutics Corporation
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Dietary Supplements Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Dietary Supplements Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Dietary Supplements Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Dietary Supplements Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
