New Report of Dietary Supplements Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2026

“The Dietary Supplements Market was valued at US$ 123.28 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 214.04 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dietary Supplements Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Dietary Supplements Market

The Dietary Supplements Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Ingredient

Vitamins

Botanicals

Minerals

Protein & Amino Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega & Fatty Acids

Others

By Form

Tablet

Capsules

Powder

Liquids

Soft gels

Gummies

Others

By Distribution Channel

OTC

Prescribed

By Application

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-cancer

Others

By End-users

Infants

Children

Adults

Pregnant women

Geriatric

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Amway

Abbott Nutrition

Bayer Healthcare

BASF

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Archer Daniels Midland

HerbalLife

Bionova

Kemin Health

Nu Skin Enterprices Inc.

Capsugel

Himalaya Global Holdings Inc.

Nutranext Clorox

DSM

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Glanbia

Carlyle Group NBTY

Dupont

Neutraceutics Corporation

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Dietary Supplements Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Dietary Supplements Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Dietary Supplements Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Dietary Supplements Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

