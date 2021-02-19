DevOps Market: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts

“The DevOps Market was valued at US$ 4.26 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 20 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.7 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for DevOps Market

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at:

https://i2iresearch.com/report/global-devops-market-2020-market-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-2025/#download-sample

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the DevOps Market

The DevOps Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Type

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

Telecommunications and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Media and entertainment

Government and public sector

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Energy and utilities

Others

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: CA Technologies

IBM

Atlassian

Micro Focus

Puppet

Red Hat

AWS

Microsoft

Google

Oracle

Cigniti Technologies

GitLab

RapidValue Solutions

Chef Software

TO THE NEW

XebiaLabs

CFEngine

Docker

CollabNet

Electric Cloud

HashiCorp

Rackspace

Perforce

Clarive

OpenMake Software

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Inquire or share your questions, if any:

https://i2iresearch.com/report/global-devops-market-2020-market-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-2025/

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the DevOps Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the DevOps Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted DevOps Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the DevOps Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

Purchase this Report at: Unit A-1, 1st Floor, Snehajyoti, No 37,

Srinivagalu Main Road, Ejipura,

Viveknagar, Bengaluru, India, 560047

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 98801 53667

Tollfree: +1-800-419-8865″