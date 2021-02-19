DevOps Market: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts

“The DevOps Market was valued at US$ 4.26 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 20 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.7 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for DevOps Market
Get a Sample Copy of the Report at:
https://i2iresearch.com/report/global-devops-market-2020-market-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-2025/#download-sample
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the DevOps Market
The DevOps Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
By Type
Solutions
Services
By Deployment Model
Public cloud
Private cloud
Hybrid cloud
By Organization Size
Large enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Industry Vertical
Telecommunications and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
Media and entertainment
Government and public sector
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Education
Energy and utilities
Others
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: CA Technologies
IBM
Atlassian
Micro Focus
Puppet
Red Hat
AWS
Microsoft
Google
Oracle
Cigniti Technologies
GitLab
RapidValue Solutions
Chef Software
TO THE NEW
XebiaLabs
CFEngine
Docker
CollabNet
Electric Cloud
HashiCorp
Rackspace
Perforce
Clarive
OpenMake Software
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Inquire or share your questions, if any:
https://i2iresearch.com/report/global-devops-market-2020-market-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-2025/
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the DevOps Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the DevOps Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted DevOps Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the DevOps Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
Purchase this Report at: Unit A-1, 1st Floor, Snehajyoti, No 37,
Srinivagalu Main Road, Ejipura,
Viveknagar, Bengaluru, India, 560047
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +91 98801 53667
Tollfree: +1-800-419-8865″