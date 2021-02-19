Data Center Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026 Market Benefits, Business Opportunities & Future Investments

“The Data Center Market was valued at US$ 41.37 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 107.4 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.6 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Data Center Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Data Center Market

The Data Center Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Type

Retail colocation

Wholesale colocation

By End-User

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Government and defense

Healthcare

Research and academics

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: NTT Communication Corporation

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

CyrusOne Inc

Equinix, Inc.

Global Switch

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Data Center Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Data Center Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Data Center Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Data Center Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

