Global Endodontic Devices Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2026

Major Key Players

The key strategies followed by the players operating in the global Endodontic Devices Market were innovation, product development, acquisition, and expansion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Ultradent Products, Septodont, Brasseler USA, MICRO-MEGA, DiaDent Group International, COLTENE Holding, Kerr Corporation, Surtex Instruments Limited, Davis Schottlander & Davis Ltd, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, and others.

Market Segment Analysis

The global endodontic devices market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the global endodontic devices market is segmented into consumables and instruments.

By consumables, the global endodontic devices market is categorized into endodontic burs, endodontic files & shaper, irrigating solution & lubricants, obturation filling materials and others.By instruments, the market is further sub-segmented into apex locators, endodontic scalers, machine-assisted obturation systems, handpieces, and endodontic lasers. By end-user, the global endodontic devices market is categorized into dental clinics, dental hospitals, laboratories, dental academic and research institutes.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Endodontic Devices Market has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 9. Global Endodontic Devices Market By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 America

9.2.1 North America

9.2.1.1 U.S.

9.2.1.2 Canada

9.2.2 South America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Western Europe

9.3.1.1 Germany

9.3.1.2 France

9.3.1.3 Italy

9.3.1.4 Spain

9.3.1.5 U.K.

9.3.1.6 Rest Of Western Europe

9.3.2 Eastern Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 Republic Of Korea

9.4.6 Rest Of Asia Pacific

9.5 The Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 United Arab Emirates

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 Oman

9.5.4 Kuwait

9.5.5 Qatar

9.5.6 Rest Of The Middle East & Africa

