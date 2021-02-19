Global Commercial Water Heaters Market Regional Analysis with Key Strategies, Application & Forecast to 2026

“The Commercial Water Heaters Market was valued at US$ 5089.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7700.05 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Commercial Water Heaters Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically.

The Commercial Water Heaters Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Type:

Electric

Oil

Gas

Solar

Hybrid

Heat Pump

Others

By Rated Capacity:

Up to 10kW

10‒50kW

50‒150kW

150‒300kW

Above 300kW

By Liter:

Below 500 Liters

500‒1,000 Liters

1,000‒3,000 Liters

3,000‒4,000 Liters

Above 4,000 Liters

College/University

Offices

Government/Military

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Midea Group

A.O. Smith Corporation

Daikin

Rinnai Corporation

Danfoss

Mitsubishi Electric

Nibe Energy Systems

Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning

Bosch Industries

Viessmann

Vaillant

Rheem Manufacturing Company

American Water Heaters

Bradford White

Ariston Thermo Group

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Commercial Water Heaters Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Commercial Water Heaters Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Commercial Water Heaters Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Commercial Water Heaters Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

