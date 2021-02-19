Traffic Managements  Research Report 2026  

In 2018, the global Traffic Managements market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Traffic Managements status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Traffic Managements development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
GE Transportation
Cisco Systems
Kapsch TrafficCom
Swarco
Siemens
TomTom
Thales Group
Cubic
Cellint Traffic Solution
Fujitsu
Q-Free
Imtech
Kyosan Electric
SICE
Iteris
Peek traffic
E-Hualu
China ITS (Holdings)
Enjoyor
Datang Telecom
Wantong Technology
Hisense TransTech
China Shipping Network Technology
Dahua Technology
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
Baokang Electronic
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Integrated Urban Traffic Control System
Freeway Management System
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
Advanced Public Transportation System
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Info-mobility
Urban Traffic
Inter-Urban
Parking Management
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Traffic Managements status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Traffic Managements development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Traffic Managements are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
