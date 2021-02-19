Moving Services  Research Report 2026  

Moving service refers to the service offered by the moving company which help people finish staff moving.

In the recent years, there has been a considerable rise in the number of employees traveling abroad. This is mainly affiliated to the global companies sending employees overseas for the completion of short-term and long-term assignments. It has also been observed that the recent relocations were mainly from industries such as the pharmaceuticals, healthcare, energy, and oil and gas. Moreover, relocations can be attributed to factors such as low-cost of living and better quality of living. Owing to factors such as adequate overseas employment and emigration of the US citizens abroad, the market will witness an exponential growth over the years.

In addition, the robust benefits associated with relocations services such as family assistance, spouse/partner support, settling-in services, school assistance, and cultural and language training, will further contribute to the growth of the moving services market.

In 2018, the global Moving Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Moving Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Moving Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Atlas Van Lines

Arpin Van Lines

Bekins

Mayflower Transit

United Van Lines

Wheaton World Wide Moving

U-Pack

Armstrong Relocation

Beltmann Group

Coleman American Moving Services

Corrigan Moving Systems

Daryl Flood Relocation & Logistics

Ford Storage and Moving Company

Fidelity Moving and Storage

Mergenthaler Transfer and Storage

New World Van Lines

Palmer Moving & Storage

Tri Star Freight System

Planes Moving and Storage

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Corporate

Residential

Military and government

Market segment by Application, split into

Commerical

Personal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Moving Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Moving Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Moving Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

