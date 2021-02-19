Body Armor Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | EnGarde, Safariland, Saab, Alcoa

Body armor refers to clothing worn by police and army personnel to defend against gunfire. Growing military modernization programs such as FELIN, Future Infantry Soldier System for the French Army program in France and Future Infantry Soldier Technology (FIST) program in the United Kingdom. And development in advanced and lightweight composite ceramic material for body armor propelling the body armor market. Further, increasing spending on defense and military infrastructure in developing economies owing to in rising terrorist activities have led to increasing demand for body armor by law enforcement and defense agencies driving the demand for body armors.

Global Body Armor Market Research Report 2020 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Body Armor Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (United States), BAE Systems, Inc. (United Kingdom), Sarkar Defense Solutions (United Kingdom), MKU Pvt. Ltd. (India), EnGarde (Netherlands), Survitec Group Limited (United Kingdom), KDH Defense Systems (United States), Safariland, LLC (United States), 3M Ceradyne, Inc. (United States), U.S. Armor Corporation (United States), Du Pont De Nemours and Company (United States), DSM NV (Netherlands), Saab AB (Sweden), Alcoa Inc. (United States).

If you are involved in the Body Armor industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Type (Soft (Plates & Inserts, Shields), Hard (Plates & Inserts, Shields), Accessories (Carrier, Helmets, Others)), Application (Defense, Law enforcement protection, Civilians), Material (UHMWPE, Aramid, Composite Ceramic (Alumina, Silicon Carbide, Ceramic-Metal Composite, Boron Carbide, Others)), Product Style (Covert, Overt) and major players. If you want to classify different company according to your targeted objective or geography we can provide customization according to your requirement.

Body Armor Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026

Body Armor research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-2020, and forecast to 2026) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2015-2020 ; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

What’s Trending in Market:

Development in Dragon Skin and Liquid Body Armors

Increasing Demand for Double-Sided Combat Uniforms and Modular Tactical Vests

Challenges:

Developing Cost-Effective and Lightweight Body Armors

Restraints:

High Cost Associated With Lightweight Body Armors

Fluctuating Raw Material Prizes

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Security Concerns in Emerging Nations

Emphasizing On Military Modernization Programs

If opting for the Global version of Body Armor Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

