Battery Materials Recycling  Research Report 2026  

Battery materials recycling is a recycling activity that aims to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste. Batteries contain a number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals and disposing of them by the same process as regular trash has raised concerns over soil contamination and water pollution.
The key players covered in this study
Johnson Controls International Plc
Battery Solutions LLC
East Penn Manufacturing Company
Eco Bat Technlogies
G&P Batteries
Retrieve Technologies Inc.
Umicore N.V.
Exide Industries
EnerSys
Call2Recycle Inc.
Gravita India Ltd.
Aqua Metals
Gopher Resource
Terrapure Environmental
RSR Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lead-Acid Battery
Nickel-based Battery
Lithium-based Battery
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Consumer goods & Electronics
Building & Construction
Aerospace & Defense
Packaging
Textile Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
