Heart Failure Drugs  Research Report 2026  

The global heart failure drugs market is generic in nature; as many generic drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants are providing drugs for a disease. However; the arrival of innovative drugs such as EOM, is expected to change the market dynamics. AstraZeneca and Novartis hold the major share of the global heart failure drugs market with their drugs Toprol-XL and wog, respectively. The companies also hold a strong pipeline and are expected to remain the market leaders during the forecast period. Based on the drug class the market can be segmented into Beta blockers, ARBs, and ACE inhibitors. Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARB) are a group of pharmaceuticals that modify the renin-angiotensin system. The heart disease drugs market is experiencing growth in the ARBs segment because it reduces the risk of death caused by heart failure and minimizes the chance of hospitalization of people with heart failure.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is investment inclination toward developing countries. Countries such as India, China, and Brazil are turning out to be some of the most attractive countries for pharmaceutical companies across the globe. Many factors such as huge share of global population and rising geriatric population are leading to the high growth of healthcare sector in the developing countries. In addition, the rising cases of lifestyle disorders such as obesity and diabetes also contribute to higher heart failure cases in the region.

One of the major drivers for this market is rising geriatric population. A large number of health problems are associated with the rising age, and CVDs are major among them. As a person gets older, the blood vessels become less flexible, thus making it difficult for the blood to flow through them. Rising age accompanied by other factors such as lifestyle-oriented diseases and smoking increases the risk of CVDs, especially heart failure. Heart failure in the geriatric population will continue to be a rising health burden globally, as this population represents the majority of the heart failure patients. Hence, rising geriatric population drives the demand for heart failure drugs during the forecast period.

The global Heart Failure Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Heart Failure Drugs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Heart Failure Drugs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Heart Failure Drugs in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Heart Failure Drugs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Heart Failure Drugs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Novartis

Gilead

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical industries

Market size by Product

Beta Blockers

ARBs

ACE Inhibitors

Market size by End User

Hospital

Pharmacy

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Heart Failure Drugs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Heart Failure Drugs market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Heart Failure Drugs companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Heart Failure Drugs submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Heart Failure Drugs are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Heart Failure Drugs market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

