Global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market Research Report 2024

Market Highlights:

The ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay are using to detect various antibodies, cytokines, and granzymes. These kits are applicable for early diagnose diseases such as TB and tick-borne diseases. In these techniques’ cells are cultured on plates that are coated with antibodies which capture specific target molecules. The distribution of these analytes is then spotted through a sandwich ELISA where the analyte is capture. The global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market were estimated USD 135 million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 287 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The factor contributing for the market growth of ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay kits are increasing development for new vaccines for various treatments and innovation in pharma & biotech industry for the development of vaccines, rising clinical trials and growing healthcare expenditure by the population. However, factors such as high cost of ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay, lack of skilled technicians and alternative techniques are expected to hinder the growth of ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is the largest in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic & viral diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing number of pharmaceutical manufacturing units in America will boost the demand for ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay kit. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2017, it was reported that 90.6% of children aged 19-35 months were vaccinated with Chickenpox vaccine and 81.8% with Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in the US. The increasing demand of vaccines will boost the market for ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay kit for the development of new vaccines.

Europe (UK, Belgium, France, and Netherlands) is the second largest ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market during the forecast period. The increasing occurrence of infectious diseases, TB or tick-borne diseases. According to the TB Alert Organization 5,102 people were reported with TB cases in England in 2017. The increasing prevalence of TB in England may increase the demand for ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay kit in England.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing prevalence of various diseases and rising treatment demand in this region.The Middle East and Africa accounts for the lowest share due to less low per capita income and lack of availability of well-trained healthcare professionals. However, the rising awareness and adoption of new technology will boost the market growth in this region.

Segmentation:

The Global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user. The ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market, by product is categorized into various assay kit, analyzer, ancillary products. The assay kit is sub-segmented into T Cell assay and B Cell assay. On the basis of application, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market is segmented into transplant, vaccines development, clinical trials, cancer treatment. On the basis of end-user, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, diagnostic centres, research centers, and others.On the basis of region, the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market are Oxford Immunotec (UK), Cellular Technologies (US), Mabtech (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), and Abcam (UK)Bio-Techne (US), Autoimmun Diagnostika (Germany), Biotech Investissement (France), Lophius Biosciences (Germany), and U-CyTech (Netherlands), and Others.