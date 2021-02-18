Commercial Helicopter Market Size, key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Applications by 2027

Helicopters are aircraft with one or more power-driven horizontal propellers or rotors that make it possible to take off and land vertically. These aircraft can rise vertically and travel in any direction. Helicopters can also stay in the air and many other complex maneuvers which currently cannot be carried out with other available aircraft. Also, there is currently a large range of helicopter models on the market. Furthermore, it ranges from small, private two-person helicopters to larger, passenger-carrying helicopters. Also, in order to carry heavy loads to remote locations, larger helicopters are generally used.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Airbus SE, Textron, Enstrom Helicopter Corp., Leonardo SpA, MD Helicopters, Robinson Helicopter Company, Russian Helicopters, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kaman Corporation, AVIC, and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Growing use of helicopters in emergency medical services, search and rescue, and firefighting operations for various offshore applications, law enforcement, public health, and other para-public missions would result in market growth. Increased demand worldwide for modification, upgrade and replacement of the aging helicopter fleet, challenges facing traditional transport modes, such as roads and railways, in reaching remote areas give major opportunities for market growth. Increasing efforts by the government to develop indigenous production capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, evolving government regulations for helicopter airworthiness, the introduction of diverse helicopter technology, and increased recreational activity are some additional factors that help grow the sector. However, the growth of commercial helicopter markets can be threatened by strict emission standards and high helicopter operational costs. Most countries tax commercial helicopters, hampering development to a certain degree. Besides its short-range applications hinders vide spread adoption.

The global commercial helicopter market trends are as follows:

New product launches and deals to flourish the market

The 2020 Heli Expo was finalized by Airbus Helicopters with a total of 38 orders and 20 modifications for the latest H145 with five lines. German DRF Luftrettung air rescue and ambulance provider placed 15 H145s, making them the H145 ‘s largest operator. Furthermore, Bell Textron, during the 2020 edition of Heli-Expo in California, revealed new infrastructure upgrades around its latest in-production commercial aircraft. Also, at the 2020 edition of CES, it revealed Bell Nexus Air Taxi and Autonomous Pod Transport that would coexist in the future to transfer people, goods, and information through connected cities.

Also, in 2020, Honeywell and Leonardo updated AW139 with a synthetic navigation vision system. The SmartView Synthetic Vision System can be used in the hover, which helps pilots navigate during low-visibility and challenging tasks. Also, Universal Avionics and MD Helicopters announced a strategic alliance in 2020 to incorporate UA’s advanced InSight Display System into MD 900/902 Explorer ‘s full-digital flight deck solution.

Various technological advancements along with long-term contracts to improve the competitive spirit

Different governments across the Asia-Pacific are enhancing business opportunities by building Indigenous manufacturing capabilities. The main players are investing in research and development to produce new types of helicopters equipped with new technologies. Technological developments and defense helicopter improvements would also have a significant effect on the MRO market. The implementation of new technologies such as fly-by-wire controls, advanced Condition-Based Maintenance, advanced turbine engine, and Consumption Monitoring Systems would result in a significant market expansion.

Major market participants in the industry are focused on forging new long-term strategic alliances for new business avenues and improving their market share. For instance, in October 2019 Boeing won a Performance-based logistics contract worth USD 164.40 million for the AH-64D/E Apache attack helicopter. These policies will not only increase market competitiveness, but they will also draw top industry revenues for the helicopter market over the forecast period.