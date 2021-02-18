Smart E-Drive Market Growth, Competitive Landscape, Driving Factors and Challenges Analysis 2027

The growing emphasis of automobile manufacturers to search for an alternative to fossil fuel to reduce carbon footprints is primarily driving the market for electric vehicles. A smart E-drive is an advanced version of conventional electric drive system which utilizes battery as a power source. Additionally, the drivetrain installed in the smart E-drive utilizes brushless DC motor technology. Moreover, the drivetrain design integrates the electric motor, power and control electronics, into one compact assembly. The electric engine is located in the rear, installed into the three engine mounts exactly where the combustion engine would be in a conventional vehicle.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Siemens, Hitachi, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, GKN PLC, Magna International Inc., AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG., HYUNDAI MOBIS

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Rapid increase in sales of electric vehicles is driving the market for smart E-drive market. Additionally, the stringent government norms and regulations regarding emission concerns is fueling the market growth. Moreover, the factors that favor smart E-drive over conventional vehicles are cost-effectiveness, noise reduction, lower maintenance cost, reduced vibration, availability of instant torque and higher efficiency. Besides, unceasing technological developments is propelling the market growth. However, high cost of technologies is hindering the smart E-drive market. Furthermore, heavy investment in development of EV infrastructure is proliferating the smart E-drive market.

The Smart E-Drive market trends are as follows:

Partnerships to fuel adoption of smart E-drive

The electric vehicle landscape has immense opportunities in future of mobility. However, development of infrastructure is still an issue related to electric vehicle. To setup infrastructure for deploying electric vehicles, the firms are partnering to provide the solutions. In 2020, Kinetic green energy and power solutions, manufacturer of electric vehicles, signed an agreement with BPCL for providing electric vehicle mobility solution based on swappable battery technology. Under the alliance, a range of electric three wheelers, specially designed for facilitating swappable battery and a two-minute battery swap will be deployed by Kinetic Green and BPCL.

Increasing investment to drive the market.

Development of smart E-drive is dependent on investment of infrastructure. To reduce the carbon emission, governments around the world are promoting the sales of electric vehicles. Moreover, the governments are offering subsidies to electric vehicle owners and investing to develop public charging stations. For instance, in 2018, three states of the U.S. viz. California, New York and New jersey announced investment of $ 1.3 billion for the widespread of electric vehicles.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the smart E-Driveindustry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the growth scenario.

4 Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

5 The report provides a detailed Smart E-Drivemarket analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.