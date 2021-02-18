Global Mask Inspection Equipments By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024  

Global Mask Inspection Equipments Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

A mask is an original master for transferring IC patterns to the semiconductor wafers. Defects during lithography that exceed expected size must be identified and corrected.

Mask inspection equipment looks for pattern defects and foreign matter on the surface of the mask. This equipment is used in semiconductor plants to inspect masks received from suppliers, such as mask shops, and to conduct regular inspections of masks during the device production process. Mask inspection equipment is also used by mask shops to inspect masks before shipment to device makers.

A major reason why mask inspection equipment is required is that masks often develop a solid growing foreign matter (haze) on their top surface and back side. Masks therefore must be inspected for such impurities before continuing with the semiconductor manufacturing process. The adoption of ArF lithography has increased the level of irradiation light energy. During exposure, gaseous impurities, such as organic substances and ammonia, are present in trace amounts on the mask. Irradiation by a short wavelength laser decomposes these gaseous substances and induces bonding, which often leads to the emergence of a solid growing foreign matter (haze) on the top surface and back side of the mask. Although this haze is microscopic, usually only several tens of nanometers, if it grows it will be transferred to the wafer during the lithography process, resulting in a defective semiconductor device.

Defects that are detected after patterns are written on masks include protrusions from the pattern, cracks in the pattern, dirt or dust on the transparent portion, and transparent pinholes in the portion of the pattern that is shielded from light.

The report focuses on the Mask Inspection Equipment market, but does not include revenue generated from the sale of components that are used in the production or resale of mask inspection equipment.

Scope of the Report:

The semiconductor market is shifting toward complex and miniaturized devices. Semiconductor device manufacturers need higher inspection sensitivity as they move toward lower node sizes (10nm and beyond). The migration will introduce complex structures and designs, as well as new materials.

Intense market competition, rapid technological advances, and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry pose significant challenges to market vendors. The market has significant entry barriers such as high capital investments which challenge the entry of new players in the market. The competition among the vendors is expected to intensify due to the emergence of new technology milestones like IoT and wearable technology.

In terms of geography, the APAC region led the global mask inspection equipment and the four countries including China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, are expected to reach close to $386.95 million by 2018, due to the existence of manufacturing industries in Asian countries. China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea have a very rich environment for manufacturing companies. The economic growth in China and India is also driving the strong demand for electronic products in the semiconductor inspection system market.

The worldwide market for Mask Inspection Equipments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 690 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Mask Inspection Equipments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KLA-Tencor

Applied Materials

Lasertec

Carl Zeiss

ASML (HMI)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Die to Die (DD) Method

Die to Database (DB) Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Semiconductor Device Manufacturers

Mask Shops

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Mask Inspection Equipments product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mask Inspection Equipments, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mask Inspection Equipments in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Mask Inspection Equipments competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Mask Inspection Equipments breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Mask Inspection Equipments market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mask Inspection Equipments sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

