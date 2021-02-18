Antifungal  Research Report 2026 

Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S), Sanofi (France), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S), Astellas (Japan), Bayer AG (Germany)

Increasing prevalence of HIV in Asia Pacific region is the key factor for the market growth. Rising awareness about the antifungal treatment and availability of new treatment methods drive the market in Asia Pacific region. In Asia Pacific, the market shows growth opportunities in China and India. China is expected to be the fastest growing market.

In 2018, the global Antifungal market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Antifungal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Antifungal development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oral Administration

External Use

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Sales

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Antifungal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Antifungal development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Antifungal are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

