Big Data Analytics in Agriculture  Research Report 2026  

Agriculture industry is undergoing policy reforms in almost every part of the world. Hence, new initiatives of production systems are being attempted in the form of contract farming or corporate farming.

Market players are focusing on new technology and working on introducing new parameters so as to gain maximum efficiency to entice the agricultural sector.

In 2018, the global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data Analytics in Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

The Climate

Awhere

Farmlogs

Onfarm

Farmersedge

Agribotix

Agdna

Conservis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Capturing Data

Storing Data

Sharing Data

Analyzing Data

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemical

Weather

Financial

Crop Production

Farm Equipment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Big Data Analytics in Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Big Data Analytics in Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Big Data Analytics in Agriculture are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

