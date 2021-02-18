Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology  Research Report 2026  

The benefits of V2I communication such as decrease in number of accident by notifying the drivers about the information obtained through the communications between the vehicles and sensors installed on the road and efficient traffic management are the major factors expected to drive the automotive V2I market.

The passenger vehicles segment is expected to hold the largest market and is also expected to grow at the highest rate owing to the fact that there are many passenger vehicle companies.

Also Read.: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2699250/global-engine-mounts-and-enginemarket-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape2020-2026/

In 2018, the global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

Also Read.: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1650989/global-engine-mounts-and-enginemarket-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2026/

The key players covered in this study

CONTINENTAL

QUALCOMM

DAIMLER

DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

Also Read.: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2103247/global-engine-mounts-and-enginemarket-research-report2020-2026/

AUDI

INTEL

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

TOMTOM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES

CISCO SYSTEMS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

V2V (VEHICLE-TO-VEHICLE)

V2I (VEHICLE-TO-INFRASTRUCTURE)

V2P (VEHICLE-TO-PEDESTRIAN)

V2H (VEHICLE-TO-HOME)

V2G (VEHICLE-TO-GRID)

Also Read.: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2880159/global-engine-mounts-and-enginemarket-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026/

V2N (VEHICLE-TO-NETWORK)

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Also Read.: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1188260/global-engine-mounts-and-enginemarket-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2026/

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Sales :+91 935 903 8374

HR :+91 20-48532201

[email protected]

+162 825 80070 (US)

+44 203 500 2763 (UK)