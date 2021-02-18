Global Travertine Research Report 2020 

Global Travertine Market Research Report 2020
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Travertine market is segmented into
Magnesian Travertine
High-Calcium Travertine
Segment by Application
Buildings
Pavements
Others
Global Travertine Market: Regional Analysis
The Travertine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Travertine market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Travertine Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Travertine market include:
Levantina
SMG
Antolini
Amso International
Coldspring
Swenson Granite
KSG Mermer
UMGG
Porcelanosa
Kangli Stone
Fujian Hongfa
Best Cheer
Qingdao Sanco Stone
Yesmar
Xishi Group
Daltile
