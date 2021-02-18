Global Dietary Supplements Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Dietary Supplements market is estimated to be $125.10 billion in 2015 with a CAGR of 7.14% is poised to reach $202.8 billion by 2022. Growing disposable incomes in developing countries, rising awareness towards consumption of proteins, rapidly growing awareness towards calorie drop & weight loss and increasing importance of e-commerce portals as a selling medium for nutraceutical manufacturers are some of the reasons behind the favorable market growth. Moreover, lack of peculiarity from conventional food categories is the critical challenge in this dietary supplements market.

Sports nutrition segment is expected to grow at a faster growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing demand for energy drinks equipped with whey and egg protein between sports athletes and gym professionals. By geography, Asia Pacific witnessed largest market share in 2015 owing to rising disposal income and buyer spending towards nutritional enrichment.

Some of the key players in this market include Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Stepan Co., Nutraceutics Inc., Ayanda A/S, Nature’s Sunshine Products, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Glanbia Nutritionals, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ekomir Pharma Ltd., Xango, LLC, Bionova Lifesciences (Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd.), Pfizer Inc. and Bayer AG.

Supplements Ingredient Covered:

• Vitamin Supplements

• Fatty acid Supplements

• Calcium Supplements

• Mineral Supplements

• Probiotic Supplements

• Protein Supplements

• Ginseng Supplements

• Eye health Supplements

• Combination Dietary Supplements

Product Covered:

• Gel Caps

• Liquid

• Capsules

• Soft Gels

• Powder

• Tablets

