Global Food Diagnostics Systems Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Food Diagnostics Systems market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Food Diagnostics has been in market since last couple of years, but rising awareness towards food safety nowadays is acting as a catalyst to market. The advancement in diagnostic technologies for detecting the food contaminants are further driving the market growth. The market players are adopting new technologies to sustain the competition in market and drive the market. But the lack of standardized system is restraining the market growth.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because of increasing installations, following which Immunoassay and Hybrid-systems are expected to grow fast. The North American market is estimated as the largest food diagnostic systems market, Asia-Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR with emerging markets in the region due to increasing demand for food safety and quality.

Some of the key players in the market are VWR International, Thermofisher Scientific Inc., Thermo Electron Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., Omega Diagnostic Group Plc, Neogen Corporation, Merck KGaA, Foss A/S, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Danaher Corporation, Bioconrtol Systems, Inc. , Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and 3M Company .

Applications covered:

• GMO testing

• Food shelf-life

• Food nutrition

• Food allergen

• Food microbiology

• Food chemistry

• Other Applications

Diagnostic Consumables covered:

• Reagents

Test accessories

o Pipettes

o Micropipettes

o Syringes

o Other Test accessories

• Others Diagnostic Consumables

o Gloves

o Disposable Bags

Contaminants covered:

• Yersinia

• Klebisiella

