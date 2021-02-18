Global Bone Graft and SubstitutesMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Bone Graft and Substitutes market is accounted for $3.02 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $4.33 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. Bones in general have healing capacity but as a defect moves in ahead of it, surges and substitutes play a predominant role in the market. Increasing demand from customers, due to aged population and more fracture cases, the market is being fuelled up by many favorable factors. But still the limited supply and high morbidity rates are the factors that are restraining the market growth.

The Spinal fusion in the application segment is dominating the Bone Graft and Substitutes market due to increase in number of aged population and demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP) in types segment is anticipated to grow at a recognizable pace because of its advantages over allograft tissues, which present a potential risk of disease transmission, morbidity, and availability issues. While in geography segment North America is sharing the largest market revenue but Asia Pacific accounted for highest growth led by the huge aged population.

Some of the major key players of the market are Baxter International, Inc. , Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, AlloSource, Wright Medical Technology, Inc., NuVasive, Inc. , Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. , Stryker Corporation and DePuy Synthes Companies.

Applications Covered:

• Long Bone

• Craniomaxilofacial

• Foot and Ankle

• Spinal Fusion

• Dental

• Joint Reconstruction

Types Covered:

• Allografts

o Demineralised Bone Matrix

o Other Allografts

• Bone Graft Substitutes

o Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP)

o Synthetic Bone Grafts

o Other Bone Graft Substitutes

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

