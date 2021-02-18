Global Consumer Telematics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Consumer Telematics market is growing at a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Factors such as improved market penetration of smart phones, encouraging governmental regulations which call for superior safety and security measures, rising demand for advanced driving experience, lowered connectivity cost, and high speed internet technologies such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE) are driving the market growth.

Insurance telematics, is the top revenue-generating solution, contributing for more than 25% of the total consumer telematics solutions market revenue motivated by the rising insurance sector. Infotainment and navigation and location-based telematics solution are the next segments generating huge revenue. Given the increasing concern of vehicle tracking and safety and security, in certain economies like China and Brazil, the government legislations command the adoption of telematics in vehicles, thus fueling the demand for telematics solutions in these regions. Media &entertainment and healthcare sectors are likely to observe improved adoption of Consumer Telematics.

Some of the key players in global Consumer Telematics market are BMW, Vodafone Group Plc, Ford Motors Co., Telefonica, Harman, AT&T, MiX Telematics, Trimble Navigation Limited, Verizon 103 and TomTom.

Services Covered:

• User based Insurance service(UBI)

• Navigation Systems

• Local Search

Infotainment Systems

• GPS Tracking

• Fleet Management Services

• Emergency Notification Service

• Car Diagnostics System

• Design and consulting

• Integration and deployment

• Maintenance and training

• Others

Industries covered:

• Telecom

• Media and Entertainment

• Logistics

• Insurance

• Information Technology

• Healthcare

• Government agencies

• Customer service providers

• Automotive

