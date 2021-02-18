Automated Test Equipment Market coming out this year will drive leading key players

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automated Test Equipment is accounted for $4.74 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.40 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of system-on-chip and high demand for consumer electronics are expected to be the key factors driving the market growth. However, high capital investments, coupled with difficulty in interfacing the device under test (DUT) and high associated costs with automated test equipment are some of the factors hampering thr market growth.

Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) is one of the most widely used circuit and device test in modern electronics. It is used in the fault detection of printed circuit board in electronics and electrical equipment and are relatively swift and faster compared to manual test methodology. It performs test on a device, known as the Device under Test (DUT) or Unit under Test (UUT), using automation to quickly perform measurements and evaluate the test results and thus ensuring quality of device. Automatic test equipment has a significant role in reducing cost of manufacturing and assisting in eliminating defective devices from market.

Based on End Users covered, aerospace & defence are one of the most favoured segments of automated test equipment, and is evolving steadily due to increasing number of users in different end-use industries. It holds a high priority in applications, as the government needs to secure the most efficient systems for ensuring safety of the nation. By geography, North America is the major market for the automated test equipment market. Many foreign firms are attracted to the United States aerospace market as it is the largest in the world, characterized by skilled and hospitable workforce, diverse offerings and extensive distribution systems. Automated test equipment further finds application in the defense sector. The defense industry in the country has a budget allocation, which is more than the entire economy of more than half of the existing countries in the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automated Test Equipment include ABB Group, Contrec Ltd, Dynamic Automated Test Equipment Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Flow Systems Inc, Flowmetrics Inc, Fluidwell bv, FMC Technologies Inc, Kessler-Ellis Products(KEP), KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, OMNI Automated Test Equipment Inc, Schlumberger Limited, Schneider Electric, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and Yokogawa Corporation of America.

