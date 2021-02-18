Flight Tracking System Market | Incredible Possibilities, Growth, Trend, Opportunities Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2027 | Key Players – ACR Electronics Inc., Aireon, AirNav Systems LLC, Blue Sky Network, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd

Flight Tracking System Market Outlook – 2027

Flight tracking system deals with tracking the live location of flights. It is one of the emerging advancement in the areas of travel management and travel tracking solutions. With innovation of flight tracking system, it has led to the advancement in real-time tracking and monitoring technology. Dynamic systems of flight tracking provide more accurate information about the flight’s live location based on latitudinal, longitudinal position, and ground speed of aircraft. In addition, it has also led to improved safety system and is gaining momentum in the aviation sector.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Application, End-User Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa Companies covered ACR Electronics Inc., Aireon, AirNav Systems LLC, Blue Sky Network, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Collins, SITA, Spider Track Limited

COVID-19 has rapidly affected the sale in airlines industry, thus hampering the growth of the flight tracking system market.

Earlier, this market was expected to register a significant growth in 2021, but due to COVID-19, the market is expected to decline in the near future until the situation becomes stable and all processes are resumed.

Sales play a major role in airlines industry. Currently, there is no demand due to lockdown, which eventually led to the decline in the growth of the flight tracking system market.

Due to no demand, many of these companies have stopped their production as there is panic among people to work in a pandemic.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rise in safety concerns of passengers and adoption of real-time flight tracking practices for long haul commercial aircraft are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, high cost associated with communication for receiving updates and technical issues related with these systems restrain the market. Furthermore, support of regulatory authorities by providing rebate programs and unavailability of tamper-proof solutions provide lucrative opportunities for the flight tracking system market.

Growth in safety concerns of passengers

In airline companies, the safety of passengers and crew members is the most important measure. Flight tracking system is effective in situation where an aircraft is flying in areas where radar coverage is very low. Therefore, increase in incidents of aircraft missing without leaving any track drives the growth of the flight tracking system market.

Adoption of real-time flight tracking practices

Due to cases of many missing flights, pilot groups, Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), civil aviation authorities, and airframe & equipment manufacturers came together to work toward the improvement of flight tracking capabilities. Therefore, this led regulatory organizations to promote inclusion of real-time flight tracking for commercial aircraft. This is expected fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type ADS-B

ACARS

FANS Application Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing End user Commercial

Military

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the flight tracking system market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the flight tracking system market share.

The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the flight tracking system market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in flight tracking system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

