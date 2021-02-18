Disc Brake System Market | How Top Companies Adapted after COVID-19 Hit Its Business | Key Player – Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG , ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabcco Holdings Inc., Knorr-Bremse AG, and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Disc Brake System Market Outlook – 2027

Disc brake system is placed on the braking system of vehicles under which calipers are used to squeeze the pair of pads against disc. Calipers create friction, which reduces the speed and stops the vehicle at the same position in less time. Disc brake demands less expense for its operation, such as cleaning, compared to drum brakes. Disc brakes are very less prone toward brake fade, which is caused by overheating of brakes and quickly recovers from immersion. Manufacturers of the automobile industry use disc brakes due to increase in demand for shorter braking distance with safety. Disc brake provides good riding experience, which leads to the growth of the disc brake system market.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value (USD) Segments covered Brake Type, Vehicle Type, Technology, Application Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa Companies covered Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG , ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabcco Holdings Inc., Knorr-Bremse AG, and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 has a rapidly affected the sale in the automotive industry, thus hampering the growth of the disc brake system market.

The market was expected to register a significant growth due to rapid growth of the automobiles sector, but due to COVID-19, the market is expected to decline in the near future.

Sales play a major role in the vehicle sector and industries are facing slower production due to lockdown and low demand. This is expected to eventually decrease the sales of top companies.

Due to no demand in the COVID-19 situation, many of these companies have stopped their production processes.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Top impacting factors that lead to the growth of the automotive disc brake market are safety while driving and rise in demand for vehicles with technological innovation. Moreover, high cost compared to drum brakes and proper maintenance hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, disc brakes are light in weight and have strong built quality with superior braking performance. Therefore, these features provide lucrative opportunities for the disc brake system market.

Safety while driving

Safety plays an important role while driving and disc brakes helps to avoid brake fail, which is caused by overheating of brakes. Disc brakes get quickly recovered from immersion and also help in shorter braking distance irrespective of road conditions. This increases the demand for disc brake as it provides safety while driving.

Rise in demand for vehicles with technological innovation

Continuous innovation in the technological sector and rise in demand for vehicles drive the demand for disc brake system. Increase in demand for automobiles with advanced technology features of breaking also increases the demand of disc brakes, thereby leading to the growth of the market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Brake Type Disc Brake

Drum Brake Application Agriculture Tractor

Construction Equipment Vehicle Type Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Technology Anti-lock Braking System(ABS)

Electronic Stability

Traction Control System

Electronic Brake Force Distribution

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the disc brake system market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the disc brake system market share.

The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the disc brake system market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the disc brake system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

