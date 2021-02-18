Global Variable Frequency Drives Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market is accounted for $18.12 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $34.36 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Increase in demand, price of the electricity, enlarging usage of variable frequency drives and following the best energy efficiency standards in manufacturing VFD are the major factors influencing the market growth. Whereas lack of investments on VFD is lagging back the market growth. As it has huge potential to replace, it provides ample of opportunities for the market to grow. However, healthy competition among the players in the market is challenge for market.

Pumps in Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) application segment holds the largest share witnessing the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of rapid industrialisation, oil extraction and considerable growth of construction in developing countries. Asia Pacific is the largest market for variable frequency drives because of rapid industrialization, but Africa and Middle East regions have recorded the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market are Hitachi Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., American Electric Technologies Inc. (AETI), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., GE Energy Power Conversion, Schneider Electric Co., Toshiba International Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Crompton Greaves Limited, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Eaton Corporation Plc., and Danfoss.

Covered:

• Conveyors

• Extruders

• Pumps

• Fans

• Compressors

• Extruder

• Other Applications

Drive Types Covered:

• DC Drive

• Servo Drive

• AC Drive

Voltage Ranges Covered:

Components Covered:

• Controller

• Drive Controller

• AC Motor

• Operator Interface

