RADAR Simulator Market | Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2021-2027

RADAR Simulator Market Outlook – 2027

RADAR simulators are a combination of software and hardware components, used for threat emulation and operator training purposes along with testing RADAR display systems, offering realism and accuracy. They are capable of generating a variety of modern RADAR signals and consist of a transmitter, receiver, antenna, and waveform generator among other sub-components. They provide trainees with the highest level of realism in airborne, weather, maritime, surveillance or ground-based scenarios, air refueling and mission rehearsal making them mission ready.

The changes in political dynamics and increase in terrorist and smuggling activities have put focus on quality surveillance and security. This has led to increase in focus for realistic training, testing, and evaluation among the developed and developing countries. RADAR simulators allow realistic training in a wide array of challenging scenarios without risk of damage or casualties. Due to such advantages, more countries are investing in such systems, thus driving the global RADAR simulator market growth. On the contrary, high initial capital investment means countries with weak military budget are unable to afford RADAR simulators. This is expected to limit the market growth.

However, RADAR simulator manufacturers are actively designing RADAR simulators with customized configurations to one’s needs and budget. This is anticipated to increase its affordability, leading to more market growth opportunities. Further, RADAR simulators capable of creating complex multi-radar, multi-target simulations, thereby allowing systems to be tested in lieu of real RADAR data is anticipated to offer fresh opportunities to the market growth.

The global RADAR systems market is segmented into component, platform, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. By platform, RADAR simulators is available in fixed and portable systems. By application, the market is categorized into systems testing, operator training, and military training. The end-users of RADAR simulators are military and commercial sectors. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

The leading players in the manufacturing and training of RADAR simulators are Rockwell Collins, AWT Global LLC, Buffalo Computer Graphics, Inc., Cambridge Pixel Ltd., UFA Inc., DSPNOR, Presagis Canada Inc., Harris Corporation, Micro Nav Ltd., Textron Systems, Mercury Systems, Inc., Adacel Technologies Ltd., and AceWavetech.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The global RADAR simulator market size has been analyzed across all regions

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study

The market analysis covers in-depth information of global RADAR simulator industry share of participants

Key Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Platform

Portable

Fixed

By Application

System Testing

Operator Training

Military Training

By End User

Military

Commercial

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Rockwell Collins

AWT Global LLC

Buffalo Computer Graphics, Inc.

Cambridge Pixel Ltd.

UFA Inc.

DSPNOR

Presagis Canada Inc.

Harris Corporation

Micro Nav Ltd.

Textron Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Adacel Technologies Ltd.

AceWavetech

Others

