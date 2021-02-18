India Natural Gas and LNG Market 2021| Opportunity Assessment, Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2027

India Natural Gas and LNG market is expected to grow from US$ 19.7 billion in 2015 to US$ 30.7 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2016 and 2025

Natural gas including R-LNG in India has been widely recognized as the fuel with multiple promising aspects. The present situation of the gas sector in India is going through multiple challenging phases. Due to its high macroeconomic growth visions and increasing population, the country is facing a major challenges in terms of growing energy demand and greenhouse gas emission.

Therefore, the appearance of natural gas is coming into existence with a larger force. These situation makes government to take some crucial steps in order to increase consumption of natural gas over other tradition fuels in the gas sector on numerous causes such as domestic gas availability, infrastructure creation, affordability, pricing, and government regulations.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based on end-user. The end-user segmentation of the report covers five major segments including; fertilizer, power, industrial, City Gas Distribution (CGD), and others. The study focuses on the market of natural gas produced from different on-shore and off-shore ports of the country. Among all end-user segments, Power generation sector is the second-largest consumer of natural gas in India after the fertilizer industry. However, the city gas distribution segment shows a large opportunity in the coming years and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period from 2016 to 2025.

The report aims to provide an overview of the India Natural Gas and LNG market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current Gas market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers government regulations for the current and upcoming years. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, market trends, and opportunities in the markets. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST analysis and SWOT analysis for all companies profiled in the report.

The Indian government has embraced various new exploration policies such as New Exploration and Licensing Policy (NELP), Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OELP), and Hydrocarbon and Exploration Licensing Policy (HELP), in order to ease investments and operations in the energy sector. Some of the key players of Gas and LNG market include Petronet LNG limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chevron Corporation, Total S.A., GAIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Pvt. Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., and Indraprastha Gas Limited are among others.

