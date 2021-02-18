Global Big Data Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Big Data market is estimated at $23.56 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $118.52 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 26.0% from 2015 to 2022. Hasty growth in consumer data, superior information security, enhanced business efficiencies are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of skilled workers is inhibiting the big data market. Demand for data warehousing and advanced analytics among applications of big data creates ample of opportunities for the vendors in this market.

..ALSO READ : https://pinstripeempireny.com/uncategorized/1146509/global-bamboo-pulpmarket-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape2020-2026/

Storage segment in hardware held largest market share and server segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. In software, big data analytics segment is expected to show lucrative growth during forecast period owing to its usage and awareness among the consumers. BFSI and retail segments in End User segment is expected to show a healthy growth during forecast period. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The Asia Pacific region is projected to show great opportunities to the market.

. ALSO READ : https://jumbonews.co.uk/uncategorised/1332633/global-bamboo-pulpmarket-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2026/

Some of the key players in the market include 1010data Inc, Accenture, Amazon Web, Services, Cisco, Cloudera, Inc., Dell, Guavus, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., HP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Palantir Technologies, Inc., SAP, SAS, Splunk and Teradata Corporation.

ALSO READ : https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2842128/global-bamboo-pulpmarket-research-report2020-2026/

Softwares Covered:

• System Software

• Hadoop distribution products and tools

• Discovery & Visualization Tools

• Databases

• Big Data Analytics

• Other Softwares

Hardware’s Covered:

• Network Equipments

• Servers

• Storage

ALSO READ : https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1338929/global-bamboo-pulpmarket-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026/

Services Covered:

• Hadoop-as-a-service (HAAS)

• Visualization & Analytics -as-a-service

• Data-as-a-service

• Training and Outsourcing services

• Deployment & Integration services

• Consulting services

ALSO READ: https://lionlowdown.com/uncategorized/1134576/global-bamboo-pulpmarket-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2026/

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)